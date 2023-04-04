A chat Marc D’Amelio, father of Tik Tok stars Charli and Dixie, on UConn’s tournament run

HOUSTON, TX (WFSB) – Channel 3′s Erin Connolly chatted with Marc D’Amelio, father of Tik Tok stars Charli and Dixie, on UConn’s run this NCAA Tournament.

D’Amelio is a UConn graduate and big Huskies fan.

UConn means so much to him, despite all his success.

“We’re just a normal family that happens to have some extraordinary things happen to us and I don’t think the bright lights of LA are going to affect us and I’d much rather be sitting around in Storrs, CT than sitting in West Hollywood and no offense to LA and California but I’m an east coast guy. Connecticut guy,” D’Amelio said.

He talked about what he thinks the Huskies need to do to win Monday night.

“They key to winning is just doing what we’ve been doing…not get ahead of ourselves. San Diego state is a great team. They’ve made it this far. They’ve won five games in a row and there’s only two teams that have won five games in a row so they can’t be taken lightly. I think we have a really good shot and hopefully we take home our fifth championship,” said D’Amelio.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.