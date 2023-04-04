Contests
Cruise passenger dies after falling from balcony, spokesperson says

A woman died after falling from a balcony on a Virgin Voyages cruise ship, according to a spokesperson for the company.
A woman died after falling from a balcony on a Virgin Voyages cruise ship, according to a spokesperson for the company.(AP)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - A Virgin Voyages passenger died after falling over a balcony, a spokesperson said.

On Sunday when the incident occurred, the ship had left Miami and was headed to Roatán, Honduras.

The ship immediately returned to Miami but has since continued its voyage with slight changes to its itinerary.

Virgin Voyages said it was “deeply saddened” by the incident.

“Our hearts and thoughts are with this person’s loved ones,” the company said in a statement.

The name of the woman who died has not been released.

The circumstances surrounding the fall are under investigation.

