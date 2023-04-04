Hartford business happy to pump out UConn championship gear

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – With a fifth NCAA title for the University of Connecticut men’s basketball team came fresh gear made in Connecticut.

GimaSport in Hartford has been busy making championship hats for fans to commemorate the title.

It started stitching early Tuesday morning and said it did not have plans to stop until it made a few thousand hats.

GimaSport is making 5x Champions NCAA hats for UCONN Men’s basketball. On Great Day at 9A will talk to the owner about how you can get your hands on one! @WFSBnews pic.twitter.com/spfmDIstyn — Olivia Schueller (@OliviaSchueller) April 4, 2023

The ‘47 brand hats said “5-time national champions.”

GimaSport said it frequently makes championship hats for sports teams across the nation, but it’s not every day it makes gear for its own home team.

“When it’s Connecticut and you’re in Harford and these hats will be going all over the country, it’s really gratifying,” said Roberto Giansiracusa, owner, GimaSport.

For anyone who wants to purchase one of the hats, GimaSport said it is going to be distributing them to department stores across the country starting Wednesday.

