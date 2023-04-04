Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Hartford business happy to pump out UConn championship gear

GimaSport in Hartford has been pumping out thousands of UConn championship hats.
GimaSport in Hartford has been pumping out thousands of UConn championship hats.(WFSB)
By Olivia Schueller
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – With a fifth NCAA title for the University of Connecticut men’s basketball team came fresh gear made in Connecticut.

GimaSport in Hartford has been busy making championship hats for fans to commemorate the title.

It started stitching early Tuesday morning and said it did not have plans to stop until it made a few thousand hats.

The ‘47 brand hats said “5-time national champions.”

GimaSport said it frequently makes championship hats for sports teams across the nation, but it’s not every day it makes gear for its own home team.

“When it’s Connecticut and you’re in Harford and these hats will be going all over the country, it’s really gratifying,” said Roberto Giansiracusa, owner, GimaSport.

For anyone who wants to purchase one of the hats, GimaSport said it is going to be distributing them to department stores across the country starting Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole D. Federici was arrested for trying to use a fake Connecticut driver's license and a...
Bronx woman tried to use fake CT license, credit card to get more than $43,000 from South Windsor bank
Woman dies after crash with police cruiser in Vernon
Woman killed in collision that involved Vernon police cruiser
Tony's Pizza takes on CJ's Pizza in WFSB's Pizza Playoffs final.
Winner of Pizza Playoffs announced
I-95 north and southbound lanes closed after tractor-trailer fire
Deadly crash closed both sides of I-95 in New Haven
Connecticut guard Jordan Hawkins shoots against San Diego State during the second half of the...
UConn wins fifth national championship with victory over San Diego State

Latest News

Fans in Houston celebrate UConn's 5th national championship
UConn championship ‘welcome home’ rally set for Tuesday afternoon
Connecticut guard Jordan Hawkins shoots against San Diego State during the second half of the...
UConn wins fifth national championship with victory over San Diego State
Fans in Houston celebrate UConn's 5th national championship
VIDEO: Fans in Houston celebrate UConn's 5th national championship
Rowdy celebration at UConn
VIDEO: Rowdy celebration at UConn