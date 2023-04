MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - I-95 south in Milford is shut down due to a multi-car crash.

The accident happened between Exits 35 and 34, according to the DOT.

Traffic is backed up between Exits 38 and 34, roughly 1.6 miles.

The crash was reported at 7:51 p.m.

No other information was immediately available.

