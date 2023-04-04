Contests
Motorcyclist dies from becoming trapped under car in Meriden

By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash that happened in Meriden on Monday night.

The rider was identified as 30-year-old Jeffery Swift of Wallingford.

The crash was first reported around 7:10 p.m. Callers said a rider was trapped under a Chevrolet Impala on Broad Street.

When officers arrived, they said they found that three vehicles were involved in the incident.

The Meriden Fire Department had to lift the vehicle off of Swift. Police said that life-saving measures failed and he was pronounced deceased on the scene.

From the initial investigation, police said it appeared that the driver of a Jeep Cherokee waited at the red light at Olive Street and Broad Street. The driver of the Impala was in the far right northbound lane, and was also stopped for a red light. Swift, who was on a Yamaha motorcycle, traveled south on Broad Street. The Jeep driver started to pull out of Olive Street when Swift struck the front left corner of the Jeep.

Police said Swift lost control and his motorcycle slid across Broad Street into the stopped Impala. Swift slid under the Impala was trapped.

The Meriden Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit was said to be investigating the crash.

It asked that anyone with information about it, or if anyone has video footage of it, call Meriden police at 203-630-6201.

