Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Record-breaking winnings: Guest turns $10 bet into over $14M

The property said it had confirmed with IGT and the guest’s massive win marked the biggest slot...
The property said it had confirmed with IGT and the guest’s massive win marked the biggest slot machine jackpot in Reno history.(Twitter / @AtlantisReno via CNN Newsource)
By Caitlin Lilly and Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) – Someone went to Atlantis Casino in Reno Sunday and came home with record-breaking winnings.

The lucky guest turned a $10 bet into more than $14 million after winning a massive Megabucks jackpot.

According to the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, the unidentified guest won a Megabucks Jackpot worth $14,005,832.09.

The property said it had confirmed with IGT and the guest’s massive win marked the biggest slot machine jackpot in Reno history.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole D. Federici was arrested for trying to use a fake Connecticut driver's license and a...
Bronx woman tried to use fake CT license, credit card to get more than $43,000 from South Windsor bank
Woman dies after crash with police cruiser in Vernon
Woman killed in collision that involved Vernon police cruiser
Tony's Pizza takes on CJ's Pizza in WFSB's Pizza Playoffs final.
Winner of Pizza Playoffs announced
I-95 north and southbound lanes closed after tractor-trailer fire
Deadly crash closed both sides of I-95 in New Haven
Connecticut guard Jordan Hawkins shoots against San Diego State during the second half of the...
UConn wins fifth national championship with victory over San Diego State

Latest News

An empty flagpole stands between the national flags of France and Estonia outside NATO...
Finland set to join NATO, dealing major blow to Russia
Motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist dies from becoming trapped under car in Meriden
A family moves furniture out of their destroyed home in Adamsville, Tenn. on Saturday, April 1,...
Forecast warns of more severe storms in South, Midwest
UConn campus damage
Cleanup continues on UConn’s Storrs campus following championship celebration