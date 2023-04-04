Rowdy celebrations held in Storrs as fans celebrate UConn’s big win

STORRS, CT (WFSB) - Rowdy celebrations broke out in Storrs Monday night as fans celebrated UConn’s national championship win.

Channel 3 reported it was hard to see on campus because so many lamp posts were knocked down. Bonfires were also set.

You can watch video of some of the chaos below:

The Huskies won their fifth national championship with a 76-59 victory over San Diego State.

