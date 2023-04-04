Rowdy celebrations held in Storrs as fans celebrate UConn’s big win
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STORRS, CT (WFSB) - Rowdy celebrations broke out in Storrs Monday night as fans celebrated UConn’s national championship win.
Channel 3 reported it was hard to see on campus because so many lamp posts were knocked down. Bonfires were also set.
You can watch video of some of the chaos below:
The Huskies won their fifth national championship with a 76-59 victory over San Diego State.
