UConn alum places $50 bet on UConn, wins $3,000

Conn. (WFSB) - The big game is tonight and there will be happy Husky fans, if UConn wins.

Especially those who bet on UConn to win. However, if you live in Connecticut, you can’t bet because it is too late.

You can bet on UConn if you live anywhere else other than Connecticut. The reason for that is when sports betting became legal in Connecticut in 2021, lawmakers didn’t want people betting on in-state college teams.

“Part of the law included the prohibition on college betting on Connecticut based teams,” says Chris Davis from the Connecticut Lottery.

But one Connecticut man made a bet in another state- and he knows he could win big.

Giancarlo Carbone’s faith may give him a big pay out. He’s a die-hard UConn fan. He graduated from UConn in 2005. Back in November he was in New York for a UConn football game when he placed his bets.

“I put 50 dollars on them to make the final four ---that hit 800 there.”

Now that the huskies have won, he’ll win $3,000.

