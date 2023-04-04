Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

UConn alum places $50 bet on UConn, wins $3,000

Money (FILE)
Money (FILE)
By Susan Raff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Conn. (WFSB) - The big game is tonight and there will be happy Husky fans, if UConn wins.

Especially those who bet on UConn to win. However, if you live in Connecticut, you can’t bet because it is too late.

You can bet on UConn if you live anywhere else other than Connecticut. The reason for that is when sports betting became legal in Connecticut in 2021, lawmakers didn’t want people betting on in-state college teams.

“Part of the law included the prohibition on college betting on Connecticut based teams,” says Chris Davis from the Connecticut Lottery.

But one Connecticut man made a bet in another state- and he knows he could win big.

Giancarlo Carbone’s faith may give him a big pay out. He’s a die-hard UConn fan. He graduated from UConn in 2005. Back in November he was in New York for a UConn football game when he placed his bets.

“I put 50 dollars on them to make the final four ---that hit 800 there.”

Now that the huskies have won, he’ll win $3,000.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole D. Federici was arrested for trying to use a fake Connecticut driver's license and a...
Bronx woman tried to use fake CT license, credit card to get more than $43,000 from South Windsor bank
Woman dies after crash with police cruiser in Vernon
Woman killed in collision that involved Vernon police cruiser
Tony's Pizza takes on CJ's Pizza in WFSB's Pizza Playoffs final.
Winner of Pizza Playoffs announced
I-95 north and southbound lanes closed after tractor-trailer fire
Deadly crash closed both sides of I-95 in New Haven
Connecticut guard Jordan Hawkins shoots against San Diego State during the second half of the...
UConn wins fifth national championship with victory over San Diego State

Latest News

WFSB Eyewitness News This morning 4:30 am - VOD
Meteorologist Mike Slifer said there will be a chance for scattered showers and cooler...
Technical Discussion: Temperature swings & rain chances through the week...
Rowdy celebration at UConn
Rowdy celebrations held in Storrs as fans celebrate UConn’s big win
Vernon police cruiser involved in crash did not have dash cameras; woman killed was teacher
I-TEAM: Vernon police cruiser involved in crash did not have dash cameras; woman killed was teacher in Springfield, MA