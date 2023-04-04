Contests
UConn championship parade and rally planned for Saturday in Hartford

UConn champions - WFSB
By Evan Sobol
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A championship parade for the UConn men’s basketball team is set for Saturday in Hartford.

The Huskies won their fifth national championship with a 76-59 victory over San Diego State Monday night.

Governor Ned Lamont announced the parade will start at 11:30 a.m.

“The parade will begin at 11:30 a.m. and will step off from the State Capitol building at the intersection of Trinity Street and Elm Street,” Lamont’s office said. “From there, it will proceed north on Trinity Street, go through the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Arch, turn right (east) onto Jewell Street, turn left (north) onto Trumbull Street, and end at the intersection of Asylum Street and Trumbull Street.”

A rally will then begin around 12 p.m. outside the XL Center’s main entrance on Trumbull Street, officials said. Players and coaches will give speeches.

“The UConn Huskies men’s basketball team has been a dominating force in the NCAA tournament, and it will be an honor for us to welcome the coaches and the players to downtown Hartford and give them the celebration they deserve,” Lamont said.

More information can be found here.

