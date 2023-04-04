Contests
UConn championship rally set for Tuesday afternoon

Connecticut guard Jordan Hawkins shoots against San Diego State during the second half of the men's national championship college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Monday, April 3, 2023, in Houston.(Source: AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:59 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
STORRS, CT (WFSB) - A pep rally will be held at the University of Connecticut Tuesday afternoon to celebrate the Huskies’ fifth national championship.

The university announced it will be held at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs.

Doors will open at 4 p.m. and the team is expected to arrive around 5 p.m., UConn officials said.

Fans and students must claim a free ticket to the rally. They can be claimed on UConnHuskies.com , the university said.

“Fans are encouraged to check UConn’s main social media accounts throughout the day on Tuesday for any updates,” UConn said.

