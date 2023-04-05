Bristol native Donovan Clingan celebrated after National Championship win

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - Fans are celebrating in Storrs and Bristol tonight after the UConn men’s basketball team won the NCAA championship title.

UConn freshman Donovan Clingan went to Bristol Central and is a hometown superstar.

Those who know him say he is extremely charismatic.

“Although he’s probably the biggest guy around, he also has the biggest heart,” says Bristol Central’s principal Pete Wininger. “He’s really one of Connecticut’s kids but he still grew up here and he’s still our baby,” says Wininger.

Donovan’s dad, Bill Clingan, couldn’t be prouder. Bill works for Eversource and during Monday’s game, tweeted, “It’s a dream come true.”

Donovan and his family have fallen on some hard times in the past. His mother Stacy died of breast cancer in 2018.

Stacy also set school records in basketball and was a driving force.

Bristol’s mayor says a hometown celebration might happen.

“A lot of people have asked for a parade for Donovan. I don’t know if we can pull that off, it’s up to Donovan as well,” says Bristol Mayor Jeff Caggiano.

Donovan has also had an impact on students who currently go to Bristol Central.

“He’s definitely a good role model for a lot of kids in this school,” says Tre Blair, a senior at Bristol Central.

“He’s for everyone. He loves everyone in Bristol and out of Bristol. He’s just that type of guy,” says Jayeson Vanbeveren, a senior at Bristol Central.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.