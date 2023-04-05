Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Bristol native Donovan Clingan celebrated after National Championship win

Donovan Clingan - WFSB
Donovan Clingan - WFSB
By Susan Raff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - Fans are celebrating in Storrs and Bristol tonight after the UConn men’s basketball team won the NCAA championship title.

UConn freshman Donovan Clingan went to Bristol Central and is a hometown superstar.

Those who know him say he is extremely charismatic.

“Although he’s probably the biggest guy around, he also has the biggest heart,” says Bristol Central’s principal Pete Wininger. “He’s really one of Connecticut’s kids but he still grew up here and he’s still our baby,” says Wininger.

Donovan’s dad, Bill Clingan, couldn’t be prouder. Bill works for Eversource and during Monday’s game, tweeted, “It’s a dream come true.”

Donovan and his family have fallen on some hard times in the past. His mother Stacy died of breast cancer in 2018.

Stacy also set school records in basketball and was a driving force.

Bristol’s mayor says a hometown celebration might happen.

“A lot of people have asked for a parade for Donovan. I don’t know if we can pull that off, it’s up to Donovan as well,” says Bristol Mayor Jeff Caggiano.

Donovan has also had an impact on students who currently go to Bristol Central.

“He’s definitely a good role model for a lot of kids in this school,” says Tre Blair, a senior at Bristol Central.

“He’s for everyone. He loves everyone in Bristol and out of Bristol. He’s just that type of guy,” says Jayeson Vanbeveren, a senior at Bristol Central.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UConn campus damage
15 people charged, 16 hospitalized during UConn celebration
Nicole D. Federici was arrested for trying to use a fake Connecticut driver's license and a...
Bronx woman tried to use fake CT license, credit card to get more than $43,000 from South Windsor bank
Tony's Pizza takes on CJ's Pizza in WFSB's Pizza Playoffs final.
Winner of Pizza Playoffs announced
Woman dies after crash with police cruiser in Vernon
Woman killed in collision that involved Vernon police cruiser
I-95 north and southbound lanes closed after tractor-trailer fire
Deadly crash closed both sides of I-95 in New Haven

Latest News

This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme
Hartford woman correctly predicts all Final Four teams
Perfect Final Four bracket: 440,000 to 1 chance proved possible by Hartford woman
CT Lawmakers consider workers comp for firefighters with cancer
VIDEO: Lawmakers consider workers comp for firefighters with cancer
Students and fans get ready to celebrate UConn's title win
VIDEO: Students and fans get ready to celebrate UConn's title win