Cromwell man charged for 2022 death of tow truck driver

A man from Cromwell faces charges for the death of a tow truck driver in North Haven in May 2022, state police said.

Luis Resto was arrested on Monday and charged with second-degree manslaughter, first-degree reckless endangerment, misconduct with a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs/alcohol, evading responsibility resulting in death, failure to maintain a proper lane, and failing to move over for an emergency vehicle.

Luis Resto was charged with manslaughter and other charges for the death of a tow truck driver on I-91 in North Haven in May 2022.

The incident happened on May 21, 2022 around 6:20 p.m.

According to state police, Resto struck and killed 38-year-old Christopher Russell of Ellington on the shoulder of Interstate 91 north near exit 10. Russell just finished repairing a flat tire on a car that belonged to a woman.

Troopers who responded to exit 10 saw a Mazda and a tow truck parked in the right shoulder. The Mazda appeared to have damage to its rear bumper and trunk, as well as a broken rear windshield. The tow truck was parked behind the Mazda and had no visible damage.

Troopers reported seeing Russell laying on the roadway between the Mazda and the tow truck. Russell was pronounced dead at the scene.

After striking Russell, Resto’s vehicle became disabled near exit 14 in Wallingford.

Troopers responded to the disabled vehicle and said they found a red Nissan Rogue with visible damage to its entire driver’s side, as well as its right front quarter panel. They also saw that the driver, Resto, was unresponsive. EMS workers suspected Resto of being under the influence of narcotics and began providing treatment at the scene. Resto became more alert and was transported to Midstate Medical Center for further evaluation.

During an interview with the woman who had the flat tire, investigators learned that at around 6 p.m. she safely pulled over to the right shoulder before exit 11, activated her vehicle’s hazard lights and took tools from the trunk. Russell pulled up in his tow truck and parked in the shoulder behind her vehicle. Russell asked if she needed assistance with the tire change. The woman told troopers that she noted that the lights on the tow truck were illuminated as Russell helped with the flat tire. Russell indicated that he was done working and was headed to Windsor to drop off the truck.

After the tire change, Russell returned to the truck and the woman returned to her vehicle. As she prepared to pull away, she said she felt an impact at the rear of her vehicle. She saw a red-colored vehicle, which she believed to be a Nissan, traveling north in the right lane. She got out of her vehicle and saw damage to her vehicle’s rear windshield and trunk. Then, she discovered Russell laying on the ground, unresponsive and without a pulse. She called 911 and began performing CPR until emergency crews arrived.

Resto, during an interview at the hospital, explained to investigators that he left a friend’s house in New Haven and bought a small bag of heroin, which he consumed before getting onto I-91 north. Resto said he did not recall getting into a crash. He said he only remembered paramedics transferring him to a stretcher.

Investigators determined that at the time of the collision, Russell had been walking back to his tow truck on its driver’s side. Resto’s Nissan began drifting over from the right lane, through the acceleration lane and partially into the right shoulder where it struck Russell. It was determined that Resto continued for nearly 5 miles before he collided with the wire rope guardrail in the center median and became disabled.

On May 23, 2022 investigators met a witness who claimed to have dashcam footage of the incident. The witness recalled seeing a tow truck with flashing yellow lights illuminated. The witness also reported seeing a red SUV make contact with the right metal guardrail five or six times near exit 12 and that traffic began to slow down due to the erratic operation of the SUV.

The witness said the red SUV struck the metal guardrail between exits 12 and 13 before the witness lost sight of the vehicle. The witness then saw the red SUV strike the guardrail along the left side of the roadway and come to a stop in the left shoulder, near Exit 14. The witness stopped and approached the red SUV. The witness observed a man in the driver’s seat, whom they described as “gasping for air” and “incoherent.” The witness observed a “vape-like” object in the operator’s hand.

After learning of the deadly incident on the news and reviewing dash camera footage, the witness contacted state police.

Investigators reviewed the witness’s dashcam footage, which captured the tow truck stopped behind the Mazda and the woman behind the Mazda next to Russell within the shoulder. A separate portion of footage captured the Resto’s Nissan traveling in an erratic manner and striking the guardrail along the right side of the roadway multiple times prior to colliding with the wire rope guardrail along the left shoulder.

State police said they collected items of evidence from the interior and exterior of the Nissan, including one wax paper fold that contained a white powdery substance consistent in appearance with drugs packaged for street-sale found within reach of the driver’s seat and therefore accessible to Resto.

In Jan. 2023, investigators said they received a report from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner that certified that Russell’s cause of death indicated a blunt impact injury of the head, torso, and extremities with manner of death that indicated “accident.”

In March 2023, investigators said they received results for a forensic examination of the wax paper fold that contained a white powdery substance, and it tested positive for fentanyl and xylazine.

State police said they determined that Resto was driving in a manner consistent with impaired driving behaviors. In a sworn written statement, Resto confirmed that he had consumed a bag of heroin and “blacked out” while driving the Nissan.

Based upon information obtained during the investigation, troopers applied for an arrest warrant for Resto, which was granted on March 30, 2033.

Resto turned himself in on April 3.

He was unable to post a $50,000 court-set bond and was transported to the New Haven Correctional Center to await his court appearance in Meriden on Wednesday.

More than 60 tow truck drivers gathered in early June 2022 to pay tribute to Russell.

