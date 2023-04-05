Expert weighs in on Trump indictment

Conn. (WFSB) - Former President Donald Trump made history on Tuesday by being the first former president in U.S. history to be charged with a crime.

Trump is accused of making hush money payments to women, including adult film star Stormy Daniels.

On Tuesday Trump turned himself in in New York and was arrested, finger-printed, and arraigned.

Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 counts related to falsifying business records. Those charges are centered around a 2016 hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

“34 false statements made to cover up other crimes. These are felony crimes in New York state, no matter where you are,” said Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Tromp’s attorney, Todd Blanche, claims the prosecution’s case is politically motivated.

“I think that what you saw in the indictment that was unsealed today is exactly what has been talked about for the past seven years. And the district attorney has turned what is actually a completely political issue into a political prosecution and it’s not a good day,” says Blanche.

Trump’s arrest is unprecedented, so the question becomes, what is next?

A criminal justice professor from the University of New Haven, Michael Clark, says all eyes are on the defense.

“Right now, the ball goes over to the defense. The defense will be filing motions to withdraw the charges, to dismiss the charges, to dismiss some of the charges,” says Clark.

Many of the events Trump is charged with took place 6 to 7 years ago.

“The statute of limitations on this is a 2-year statute. They’ll be making that argument. They’ll be making the argument it’s not a felony, it should be charged as a misdemeanor,” Clark said.

Many are wondering if these charges will impede a future presidential run.

“He’s innocent until proven guilty. That even will extend until all of his appeals have been used up and that’s going to be a long time,” says Clark.

Clark says this is something we’ll be following for years, and it might even end up in the supreme court.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.