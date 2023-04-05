Contests
Family seeks sentimental UConn hat left behind by a big fan

Bob LaBonne Sr. lost his hat in Houston after UConn's Final Four game against Miami.
Bob LaBonne Sr. lost his hat in Houston after UConn's Final Four game against Miami.(Bob LaBonne Jr. / Facebook)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A family is looking for a little help from Husky Nation.

Bob LaBonne Jr. said his 87-year-old father, Bob LaBonne Sr., lost his hat in Houston following the University of Connecticut men’s basketball team’s Final Four win against Miami.

“We think he left it in the Uber on the way after the Saturday’s game,” said Bob LaBonne Jr. “We contacted the driver and he didn’t find it. I think possibly someone who rode in the Uber after them has it.”

Bob LaBonne Jr. described the hat as having more than 50 Husky Final Four and regional finals pins in it. It may have been with his necklace of blue balls.

“I’m willing to give a $500 reward for anyone that can message me to make sure he gets them back,” Bob LaBonne Jr wrote in a social media post. “The hat is especially sentimental to him because of 30 years of memories going to all their championships. Hopefully someone will see someone wearing his hat with, again, over 50 pins on it weighing over 9 pounds. There’s not many bigger, UConn Husky basketball fans than my father. He has been to over 12 Final Four events and mini regional finals, so please share this post with every UConn friend or family member you know so we can get his Husky hat with all his pins and his blue balls back to him.”

Bob LaBonne Jr. is the president and CEO of LaBonne’s Markets.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

