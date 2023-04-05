Contests
Man arrested for drunk driving after slamming into Plainfield Police Department entrance sign

A man was arrested for drunk driving when he crashed into the Plainfield Police Department entrance sign on April 4.(Plainfield police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A man faces several charges, including operating under the influence, after Plainfield police said he crashed into the front sign of their department.

Mason Heath, 30, of Central Village, was charged with failure to maintain a proper lane, traveling unreasonably fast, and operating under the influence of drugs/alcohol.

Mason Heath was charged with operating under the influence, according to Plainfield police.(Plainfield police)

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said they responded to their own sign at 210 Norwich Rd.

An officer reported seeing a silver Honda Accord, later found to be registered to Heath, with disabling front-end damage against the Plainfield Police Department entrance sign. Heath was found at the scene.

An investigation was conducted and revealed that Heath had been traveling northbound on Norwich Road. Based off evidence at the scene, police said Heath appeared to be traveling at a high rate of speed before he lost control of the car and traveled off the roadway to collide with the entrance sign and its base. Damage was done to the sign, base, and landscape.

During the investigation, officers said they believed Heath to be under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

He was given the standardized field sobriety tests, which police said he did not perform to standard. Heath was arrested at that point.

During the booking process, police said Heath later refused to perform breath tests.

Heath was released on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear at the Danielson Superior Court on April 17.

