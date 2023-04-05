Contests
Men’s basketball championship win could lead to higher enrollment at UConn

A rally was held at Gampel Pavilion to celebrate the UConn men's fifth national championship.
By Susan Raff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - UConn could see an uptick in enrollment after the UConn men’s basketball team won the NCAA national championship.

This is the fifth big win for the men’s basketball team. The women have won 11 NCAA tournaments.

There is no question that a winning school with a lot of school pride makes prospective students want to go to UConn.

“It helps to confirm what people feel about the university, this is a place where there’s a lot of school spirit,” says Vern Granger, UConn’s director of undergraduate admissions.

Granger says 48,000 prospective students applied to UConn this year, the most the school has ever seen. While UConn has received a record number of applications, they can only accept about half, roughly 23,000.

While 75% of accepted students are from Connecticut, UConn’s big win has caught the attention of students across the U.S.

Ariel Burnstein and her dad came all the way from California to check out UConn. Ariel says UConn’s reputation as a basketball titan plays in to her decision to attend UConn.

“I think so, it’s always fun to go to games with your friends and stuff, a big school with a big team,” says Ariel.

Current UConn students agree, saying that basketball is a part of UConn’s culture.

“I think there’s an appeal to a school that has merit to it. Because we are known as a basketball school it’s more favorable and more appealing,” said UConn freshman Christian Jolly.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

