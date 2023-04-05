Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

New Haven officials, community leaders gather today to condemn recent antisemitic incidents

The gathering was planned in light of recent anti-Semitic literature circulated in New Haven and Hamden.
By Jay Kenney and Marcy Jones
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Later this morning, city leaders and community leaders will come together in New Haven to condemn antisemitic flyers that have recently been distributed.

Today’s gathering is called, ‘Stand up to Hate’, and it will address the recent antisemitic flyers passed out in New Haven and Hamden.

Both mayors of New Haven and Hamden as well as local faith and civil leaders will hold a press conference here at New Haven Green at 10:30 a.m. this morning.

The goal is to affirm their communities’ collective commitment to being inclusive and welcoming to all.

This comes after a recent study found that antisemitic incidents have reached record levels here in Connecticut, and nationally.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, nationwide cases of antisemitism are up 36%, and incidents locally increased to even higher levels.

The ‘Stand up to Hate’ gathering begins at 10:30 a.m. later this morning at New Haven Green.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UConn campus damage
Campus clean up continues after 15 people charged, 16 hospitalized during UConn celebration
A rally was held at Gampel Pavilion to celebrate the UConn men's fifth national championship.
Fans welcome home UConn men’s basketball team for championship rally
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme
Motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist dies from becoming trapped under car in Meriden
Connecticut guard Jordan Hawkins shoots against San Diego State during the second half of the...
UConn wins fifth national championship with victory over San Diego State

Latest News

Hometown Scramble - Easter Egg
HOMETOWN SCRAMBLE: Easter Egg Hunt
UConn campus damage
Campus clean up continues after 15 people charged, 16 hospitalized during UConn celebration
The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: Damp and cool today followed by warmer days.
UConn Facilities Operations crews were on campus overnight and into this morning to document...
15 people charged, 16 hospitalized during UConn celebration