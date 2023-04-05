New Haven officials, community leaders gather today to condemn recent antisemitic incidents

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Later this morning, city leaders and community leaders will come together in New Haven to condemn antisemitic flyers that have recently been distributed.

Today’s gathering is called, ‘Stand up to Hate’, and it will address the recent antisemitic flyers passed out in New Haven and Hamden.

Both mayors of New Haven and Hamden as well as local faith and civil leaders will hold a press conference here at New Haven Green at 10:30 a.m. this morning.

The goal is to affirm their communities’ collective commitment to being inclusive and welcoming to all.

This comes after a recent study found that antisemitic incidents have reached record levels here in Connecticut, and nationally.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, nationwide cases of antisemitism are up 36%, and incidents locally increased to even higher levels.

The ‘Stand up to Hate’ gathering begins at 10:30 a.m. later this morning at New Haven Green.

