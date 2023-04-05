Contests
Police: car strikes pedestrian in Meriden, injuries reported

File photo of a Meriden police cruiser.
By Jay Kenney
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Officials confirmed that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle late Tuesday night.

Shortly after 11 p.m., Meriden police responded to the area of 390 Bee St. in Meriden.

Upon arrival, officers found a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle.

According to officials, injuries were reported from the scene, but details surrounding the extent of the injuries are not available, as a preliminary investigation is still underway.

The roadway has since reopened after being closed for a short time early Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story, Eyewitness News 3 is on the way to the scene to gather information.

