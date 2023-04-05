Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Police in NY capture Meriden man accused of importing child pornography

By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Police from the Mount Vernon, NY Police Department captured a Meriden man wanted for importing and possessing child pornography.

Meriden police said Kristopher Upton, 39, was taken into custody by the Mount Vernon Police Warrant Squad Unit on March 30.

Kristopher Upton was charged with importing and possessing child pornography, according to...
Kristopher Upton was charged with importing and possessing child pornography, according to Meriden police.(Meriden police)

Upton was extradited back to Meriden on Tuesday.

Meriden police said that in Nov. 2022, they started working with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on a child pornography case.

“We at the Meriden Police Department believe strongly in thoroughly investigating any crimes against children,” Meriden police said in a news release. “Persons purchasing child pornography is a main driving factor for the continued production of such material, which is why we work diligently with our partner agencies in an attempt to prevent further child exploitation.”

A warrant was issued for Upton for violations of importing child phonography and possession of child pornography. It came with a court-set bond of $500,000.

Upton was formally charged when he was returned to Meriden.

Police said a co-conspirator of Upton’s was arrested by the Meriden Police Department on March 22.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UConn campus damage
Campus clean up continues after 15 people charged, 16 hospitalized during UConn celebration
A rally was held at Gampel Pavilion to celebrate the UConn men's fifth national championship.
Fans welcome home UConn men’s basketball team for championship rally
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme
Motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist dies from becoming trapped under car in Meriden
Connecticut guard Jordan Hawkins shoots against San Diego State during the second half of the...
UConn wins fifth national championship with victory over San Diego State

Latest News

Your Wednesday morning update
Thursday storms - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Damp and cool today followed by warmer days.
Thursday storms - WFSB
FORECAST: Showers, thunderstorms possible tomorrow
Eyewitness News Wednesday morning