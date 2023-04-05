Police in NY capture Meriden man accused of importing child pornography

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Police from the Mount Vernon, NY Police Department captured a Meriden man wanted for importing and possessing child pornography.

Meriden police said Kristopher Upton, 39, was taken into custody by the Mount Vernon Police Warrant Squad Unit on March 30.

Kristopher Upton was charged with importing and possessing child pornography, according to Meriden police. (Meriden police)

Upton was extradited back to Meriden on Tuesday.

Meriden police said that in Nov. 2022, they started working with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on a child pornography case.

“We at the Meriden Police Department believe strongly in thoroughly investigating any crimes against children,” Meriden police said in a news release. “Persons purchasing child pornography is a main driving factor for the continued production of such material, which is why we work diligently with our partner agencies in an attempt to prevent further child exploitation.”

A warrant was issued for Upton for violations of importing child phonography and possession of child pornography. It came with a court-set bond of $500,000.

Upton was formally charged when he was returned to Meriden.

Police said a co-conspirator of Upton’s was arrested by the Meriden Police Department on March 22.

