Ten people lose home after tree falls on house in New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WFSB) - Ten people lost their home after a tree fell on their house Wednesday morning.

The New London Fire Department says the tree fell on a home at 55-57 Jay Street just before 6:45 in the morning.

All ten residents were home at the time, so the fire department helped them out of the building.

No one was injured in this incident.

The building sustained significant structural damage and will be condemned. The Red Cross is helping residents find a new place to live.

Eversource and Electric Divisions disconnected the electricity and natural gas to the building.

The building next door, 49 Jay Street, sustained damage to the roof of the building.

No other information was immediately available.

