Variety of popular Starbucks drinks are coming to your grocery store shelves

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Fans of a number of popular Starbucks drinks will not longer have to wait in line at the coffee shop for them.

The coffee company announced on Wednesday that the Starbucks Pink Drink, Paradise Drink, Frappuccino Mini chilled coffee drink, Doubleshot Energy Caramel, and Espresso Americano will join the White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino chilled coffee drink on grocery store shelves.

Starbucks calls them RTD, or ready-to-drink, bottled and canned beverages.

It said they’ll be available at grocery stores nationwide starting April 10.

