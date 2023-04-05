Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Variety of popular Starbucks drinks are coming to your grocery store shelves

Starbucks® Pink Drink, Paradise Drink, Frappuccino® Mini chilled coffee drink, Doubleshot®...
Starbucks® Pink Drink, Paradise Drink, Frappuccino® Mini chilled coffee drink, Doubleshot® Energy Caramel, and Espresso Americano start arriving on grocery store shelves on April 10.(Starbucks)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Fans of a number of popular Starbucks drinks will not longer have to wait in line at the coffee shop for them.

The coffee company announced on Wednesday that the Starbucks Pink Drink, Paradise Drink, Frappuccino Mini chilled coffee drink, Doubleshot Energy Caramel, and Espresso Americano will join the White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino chilled coffee drink on grocery store shelves.

Starbucks calls them RTD, or ready-to-drink, bottled and canned beverages.

It said they’ll be available at grocery stores nationwide starting April 10.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UConn campus damage
Campus clean up continues after 15 people charged, 16 hospitalized during UConn celebration
A rally was held at Gampel Pavilion to celebrate the UConn men's fifth national championship.
Fans welcome home UConn men’s basketball team for championship rally
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme
Motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist dies from becoming trapped under car in Meriden
Connecticut guard Jordan Hawkins shoots against San Diego State during the second half of the...
UConn wins fifth national championship with victory over San Diego State

Latest News

UConn champions - WFSB
Traffic advisory issued ahead of UConn parade, Hartford Yard Goats game
Your Wednesday afternoon update
Luis Resto was charged with manslaughter and other charges for the death of a tow truck driver...
Cromwell man charged for 2022 death of tow truck driver
Meteorologist Jill Gilardi updates the weather for Wednesday Apr. 5.
Technical Discussion: Gloomy & Cool Today! Very Warm Tomorrow PM, then storms!