Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Volkswagen recalls 143K SUVs due to ‘sporadic’ air bag issue

Volkswagen is recalling 143,000 Atlas SUVs because of a "sporadic" air bag issue.
Volkswagen is recalling 143,000 Atlas SUVs because of a "sporadic" air bag issue.(Volkswagen via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Volkswagen is recalling 143,000 Atlas SUVs because of a “sporadic” air bag issue.

Some of these vehicles are experiencing a faulty sensor on the front passenger side that is deactivating the air bag.

Volkswagen is advising drivers not to let anyone ride in the front passenger seat until the issue is fixed.

As of now, Volkswagen doesn’t know what is causing the problem and has not yet determined a fix.

The recall includes all model Atlases from 2018 through 2021, and 2020 Atlas Cross Sport SUVs.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UConn campus damage
Campus clean up continues after 15 people charged, 16 hospitalized during UConn celebration
A rally was held at Gampel Pavilion to celebrate the UConn men's fifth national championship.
Fans welcome home UConn men’s basketball team for championship rally
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme
Motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist dies from becoming trapped under car in Meriden
Connecticut guard Jordan Hawkins shoots against San Diego State during the second half of the...
UConn wins fifth national championship with victory over San Diego State

Latest News

FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich is escorted by officers from the...
Blinken says WSJ reporter ‘wrongfully detained’ by Russia
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in...
For McCarthy and Taiwan’s leader, visit marks historic first
UConn champions - WFSB
Traffic advisory issued ahead of UConn parade, Hartford Yard Goats game
FILE - President Joe Biden talks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in...
Biden to visit Ireland, mark Good Friday accord anniversary
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2017, file photo, crosses for members of the Holcombe family are part...
DOJ tentatively settles over Texas church shooting for $144M