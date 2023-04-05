Waterbury Police Department looks to recruit new officers to combat staffing shortage

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Do you have what it takes to be a police officer?

The city of Waterbury is looking for people dedicated to public service to join their ranks.

Staffing in the Waterbury Police Department is down by nearly a fifth.

The department is budgeted for 300 officers, and they have 53 open positions.

This is an issue that a lot of urban police departments in Connecticut are dealing with.

Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo says they are still able to offer the same specialized policing like the traffic unit and community relations, but that means the current staff will have to work a little harder.

Right now, some officers must do mandatory overtime to keep services running.

“It makes it really difficult for those officers and their families and it makes it challenging for us as an administration to continue to try and increase morale,” says Spagnolo.

