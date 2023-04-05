Contests
We’re Hiring Wednesday: Waterbury Police Department is hiring certified officers

Waterbury police are hiring certified officers.
By WFSB Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - The Waterbury Police Department is Hiring Certified Officers!

Salary up to $88,574 ($95,793 as of 7/1/25) https://www.wtbypd.org/contact-us/careers

  • 25 year retirement pension
  • Medical / dental benefits
  • Tuition reimbursement
  • Promotional and special assignment positions in over 20 various units (School Resource Officer, Detective Bureau, Community Relations, Motor Cycle Unit, etc.)

