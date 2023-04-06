4 young people arrested after stolen car spotted in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Four juvenile suspects were arrested after a police patrol in Hartford saw a car that had been reported stolen out of New Britain.

The Hyundai Sonata was spotted headed south on Broad Street just before 12:10 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Greater Hartford Regional Auto Theft Task Force and South Street Crimes Officers said they were on a “proactive patrol” at the time.

Detectives said they followed the car until they were able to deploy a tire deflation device near Dart and Brookfield streets.

The young people fled from the vehicle, but were captured.

The suspects were issued summons and were released to the custody of their guardians.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.