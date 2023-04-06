Contests
Baseball returns to Hartford tonight as Yard Goats take on Baysox

By Marcy Jones and Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Thursday night marks opening night for the Hartford Yard Goats.

The team takes on the Bowie Baysox at 7:10 p.m. at Dunkin’ Park in downtown Hartford.

“The one where we get back to business with opening night at the best ballpark in America,” the organization said. “The Yard Goats host the Orioles affiliate with gates opening at 6 p.m.”

Jeff Dooley, the voice of the Yard Goats, said it’s an exciting day for people in Connecticut and western Massachusetts.

“It’s a sign that summer is nearing,” Dooley said.

Dooley gave Channel 3 a preview of the new things fans can expect at the ballpark.

“We moved Bear’s BBQ, to accommodate that great Kansas City barbeque, out to centerfield,” he said. “It’s a much bigger space so you can grab your barbeque and actually watch the game from the Travelers Patio.”

There’s also a party deck out in leftfield.

Dooley said the team also improved the fitness facility for the players. A couple of female locker rooms were added for the staff.

More information, including how to purchase tickets, can be found on the Yard Goats’ website here.

