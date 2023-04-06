Contests
Bristol barber cut UConn players hair in Final Four

When the UConn Men’s Basketball team went down to Houston for the Final Four, they brought Bristol barber Eli Minella down with them.
By Hector Molina and Nina Pezzello
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Eli Minella’s trip has been the topic of conversation at New England Barber Co. in Bristol.

“Everyone’s been saying hey man I saw your haircuts on TV and I’ve been like thanks I appreciate it!”, Minella said.

Minella originally went down just as a fan to watch the Final Four, but it turned into a business trip when he got a call from UConn freshman and long time client Donovan Clingan.

“Donovan said Hey we’re not getting haircuts before the games because they were in Vegas. So I said hey if you’re at the championship let’s do it at the championship. Soon as I got down there had people waiting for me and got right to work”, said Minella.

He gave players like Clingan, Joey Calcaterra, and Andre Jackson a fresh look for the game.

Minella was even recognized in Houston because of his haircuts.

“Pretty crazy because I actually ended up getting recognized down there. People were like hey aren’t you the guy from Instagram because UConn even put me on their Instagram”, Minella said.

Minella said friendships were made in the barber chair.

“You want to gain their trust, but I see them now and it’s like oh they’re just the guys, it’s like hanging out with your friends”, said Minella.

Out of the Huskies the strongest friendship Eli has is with their tallest player Donovan Clingan.

He has cut Donovan’s hair since he was a Freshman at Bristol Central.

“Watching him go from a freshman to a National champion it’s been unreal.”

