Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Brother of late Patriots player Aaron Hernandez due in court following ESPN brick incident

Dennis "DJ" Hernandez
Dennis "DJ" Hernandez(Cheshire Police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - A breach of peace charge following an incident at ESPN led to a court date for the brother of Bristol native and New England Patriots Player Aaron Hernandez.

DJ Hernandez was arrested last month after police said he hurled a brick at ESPN’s headquarters in Bristol.

The incident lead to a misdemeanor second-degree breach of peace charge.

Hernandez was scheduled to face a judge at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Police said the brick was in a plastic bag that also included a note that criticized the media for what he said was its affect on all family members.

Aaron Hernandez played for the Patriots from 2010 to 2012. He was convicted of murder in 2015 and later killed himself in prison.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Dennis "DJ" Hernandez
Report: Aaron Hernandez’s brother accused of vandalizing ESPN property

Most Read

TikTok inside West Hartford gym sparks conversation about your privacy
TikTok inside West Hartford gym sparks conversation about your privacy
UConn campus damage
Campus clean up continues after 15 people charged, 16 hospitalized during UConn celebration
Luis Resto was charged with manslaughter and other charges for the death of a tow truck driver...
Cromwell man charged for 2022 death of tow truck driver
evening storms - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Quiet mild today, then afternoon/early evening storms!
The man was a former teacher at Lincoln Elementary School in New Britain.
Former New Britain teacher arrested after investigation into inappropriate behavior

Latest News

The United States Postal Service
CT attorney general: 3,000 packages of contraband cigarettes seized, destroyed
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner wasn't happy with how Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont described his...
Houston responds to Gov. Lamont’s ‘butt ugly’ comment
Sylvester Turner
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner responds to Gov. Lamont's comment
Romeo Pierre Louis
Family files suit against West Hartford, Board of Education following child’s death