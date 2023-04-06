Brother of late Patriots player Aaron Hernandez due in court following ESPN brick incident

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - A breach of peace charge following an incident at ESPN led to a court date for the brother of Bristol native and New England Patriots Player Aaron Hernandez.

DJ Hernandez was arrested last month after police said he hurled a brick at ESPN’s headquarters in Bristol.

The incident lead to a misdemeanor second-degree breach of peace charge.

Hernandez was scheduled to face a judge at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Police said the brick was in a plastic bag that also included a note that criticized the media for what he said was its affect on all family members.

Aaron Hernandez played for the Patriots from 2010 to 2012. He was convicted of murder in 2015 and later killed himself in prison.

