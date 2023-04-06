Catalytic converters stolen from local business

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise.

Several were stolen from the vehicles the business Kona Ice uses.

“My husband started up the truck and it sounded like we had a racecar”, said Brenda Burkey, owner of Kona Ice.

Brenda and her husband knew exactly what the problem was and it was confirmed after checking surveillance video.

“He could see it happened at 2:30 AM. It took all but 5 minutes. They cut the lock on the fence, ripped the fence apart, it made a mess, took the 2 converters and they were gone”, Burkey said.

The catalytic converters from both of their Manchester Kona Ice trucks were missing.

They were taken early last Friday by thieves in a white Nissan.

“We had to cancel 2 jobs. We disappointed the kids, we just couldn’t get it all together”, said Burkey.

Brenda said if it was any later in the spring or summer they would have lost thousands of dollars in business.

“Really put us through the wringer and cost us all kinds of money and you couldn’t find something legitimate wise, but it’s just so sad. You get that bad feeling that somebody ripped us off and made everything hurt and I’m afraid they might try again and there’s other days that we couldn’t do without the truck”, Burkey said.

Luckily they were able to get both of their trucks repaired for the summertime.

They are now taking preventative measures to make sure this doesn’t happen again by putting anti-theft devices on the new converters and putting more lights around the building.

“We had to find other storage for them because what’s to stop them from doing it again so we moved them to a different location where it’s a little safer”, said Burkey.

The Burkey’s had to pay four thousand dollars out of pocket, but Brenda said the amount insurance covered is a much higher number.

Brenda now warns others to take preventative measures so it doesn’t happen to you.

Please notify Manchester Police if you recognize the white Nissan.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.