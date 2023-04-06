Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Defendant in Jennifer Dulos case has ankle monitor removed

Michelle Troconis during a previous court appearance.
Michelle Troconis during a previous court appearance.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - The ex-girlfriend of a man accused of killing his estranged wife can remove her ankle monitoring device, a judge decided on Thursday.

Michelle Troconis faced a judge at Stamford Superior Court, where she learned the GPS device can now be removed.

She is one of two defendants remaining in the case of Jennifer Dulos, the New Canaan mother who disappeared in May 2019.

Troconis’ lawyer had been arguing for the device to be removed. He argued that since her arrest, she has not been out of compliance with any court-set conditions.

Her ex-boyfriend, Fotis Dulos, was charged with murdering Jennifer Dulos, tampering with evidence, and hindering prosecution. He later killed himself in Jan. 2020, more than a year after his arrest.

Troconis was charged with tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution.

Fotis Dulos’ friend, attorney Kent Mawhinney, is the other defendant remaining in the case. He was charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Fotis Dulos denies owing money to the family of Jennifer Dulos.
Fotis Dulos declared dead, maintains innocence in apparent suicide note

Most Read

TikTok inside West Hartford gym sparks conversation about your privacy
TikTok inside West Hartford gym sparks conversation about your privacy
UConn campus damage
Campus clean up continues after 15 people charged, 16 hospitalized during UConn celebration
Meteorologist Jill Gilardi updates the weather for Thursday Apr. 6.
Technical Discussion: Quiet mild today, then late pm/evening storms!
Erving Rivera was a special education teacher at Lincoln Elementary School.
Former New Britain teacher arrested after investigation into ‘child maltreatment’
Luis Resto was charged with manslaughter and other charges for the death of a tow truck driver...
Cromwell man charged for 2022 death of tow truck driver

Latest News

All students attending the college fair received tickets to Wednesday night's Wolf Pack game.
Hartford Public School's College Fair
Tyler DePino.
Man charged after assaulting teen at library in Wallingford
Meteorologist Jill Gilardi updates the weather for Thursday Apr. 6.
Technical Discussion: Quiet mild today, then late pm/evening storms!
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner wasn't happy with how Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont described his...
Houston responds to Gov. Lamont’s ‘butt ugly’ comment