Defendant in Jennifer Dulos case has ankle monitor removed

STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - The ex-girlfriend of a man accused of killing his estranged wife can remove her ankle monitoring device, a judge decided on Thursday.

Michelle Troconis faced a judge at Stamford Superior Court, where she learned the GPS device can now be removed.

She is one of two defendants remaining in the case of Jennifer Dulos, the New Canaan mother who disappeared in May 2019.

Troconis’ lawyer had been arguing for the device to be removed. He argued that since her arrest, she has not been out of compliance with any court-set conditions.

Her ex-boyfriend, Fotis Dulos, was charged with murdering Jennifer Dulos, tampering with evidence, and hindering prosecution. He later killed himself in Jan. 2020, more than a year after his arrest.

Troconis was charged with tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution.

Fotis Dulos’ friend, attorney Kent Mawhinney, is the other defendant remaining in the case. He was charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

