FDA’s Narcan ruling encourages legislators; concerns about affordability remain

Lawmakers say the price, which can be as much as $140, remains far too high for many who need the life-saving drug the most.
By Jay Kenney and Marcy Jones
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The life saving drug Narcan will soon be more widely available to the public, following a ruling by the FDA last week, but concern surrounding the drug’s affordability remains.

With opioid overdose deaths on the rise for several years, the FDA ruled last week that Narcan will be available without a prescription.

The overdose reversing drug will soon be available for purchase in convenience stores, drugs stores, grocery stores, and even gas stations by late Summer 2023.

Lawmakers including Sen. Richard Blumenthal say half the battle is won by having Narcan most accessible for the public to purchase, but the price tag is still too high to make a real impact.

Lawmakers say the price, which can be as much as $140, remains far too high for many who need the life-saving drug the most.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. this morning in New Haven to urge the makers of the drug to keep the price low to ensure that every American has access to the life saving drug.

