Former New Britain teacher placed under arrest after investigation into inappropriate behavior

A former teacher at New Britain's Lincoln Elementary School is in police custody this morning.
By Jay Kenney and Cassidy Williams
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WFSB) - A former New Britain special education teacher is facing charges this morning after an investigation into inappropriate behavior.

School officials sent letters to parents yesterday notifying them of Erving Rivera’s arrest, “Our hiring process is already compliant with all mandate background check requirements, but we will work to find ways to exceed what is required by law to ensure that the district hires staff that represents our strongly held morals and beliefs.”

The letter to parents from New Britain Schools Superintendent Tony Gasper said that Rivera was immediately removed from the school on February 8th.

The former educator was placed on leave while the New Britain Police Department and the Department of Children and Families investigated the incident.

The letter does not clarify what Rivera was charged with, but it also mentioned he resigned from his role with New Britain Public Schools on March 22nd.

Police officials confirm to Eyewitness News 3 that Rivera currently remains in their custody at New Britain Police Department.

New Britain police say more information will be available later this morning.

This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

