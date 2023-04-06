Contests
Goat and dog BFFs head to new forever home together: ‘It warms our hearts’

The shelter said it was clear Cinnamon and Felix had formed a strong bond and needed to be placed in a new home together.(Wake County Animal Shelter/Wake County Government)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (Gray News) – A county in North Carolina is sharing photos of an unlikely duo of best friends heading to their forever home.

The story of Cinnamon the goat and Felix the dog caught national attention when they arrived at the Wake County Animal Shelter on March 13 after their owner became unable to care for them any longer, the shelter said.

Cinnamon and Felix meet their new owners.(Wake County Government)

The shelter said it was clear the two had formed a strong bond and needed to be placed in a new home together.

“Goats are social animals and so are dogs, so when they’re put together – it makes sense they would find friendship,” said Wake County Animal Center Director Dr. Jennifer Federico.

The county government said the two were placed with a new family, with plenty of space for dogs while also having a herd of goats.

“It warms our hearts to see these two besties leave the animal center for good and start their new adventure together with their new family,” the government’s Facebook post read.

Cinnamon waits in the back of the car, ready to head home.(Wake County Government)

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

