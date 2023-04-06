Houston responds to Gov. Lamont’s ‘butt ugly’ comment

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Houston has been kind to the University of Connecticut men’s basketball team.

Two of the Huskies’ five national titles were won in the city, the most recent of which came on Monday. It commended the team.

The same could not be said about Connecticut’s governor.

Gov. Ned Lamont was in the city for UConn’s win over San Diego State, and reflected on his time there on Chaz & AJ, 99.1 WPLR’s morning show.

Lamont was pretty critical of Houston.

“After winning the semi-finals, you walk around downtown Houston, which is butt-ugly, [there’s] not much there,” Lamont said.

Chaz light-heartedly warned the governor about what he just said.

“You know that’s going to be tweeted and viral,” Chaz said.

He was right.

Folks in Texas didn’t take too kindly to that.

Houston mayor Sylvester Turner responded.

His office tweeted that it was disappointed in Lamont’s comments.

“We are a great city that hosted a fantastic March Madness Final Four,” the account posted.

We are disappointed Governor @GovNedLamont of Connecticut made such classless comments about @HoustonTX. We are a great city that hosted a fantastic @MarchMadnessMBB #FinalFour2023 pic.twitter.com/35QS2GMm4t — Houston Mayor's Office (@houmayor) April 6, 2023

“Which end was the governor looking from?” Turner himself added.

I wonder how @GovNedLamont would feel if someone made a similar comment about one of his cities in #Connecticut?



And when was the last time Connecticut hosted a NCAA #FinalFour?



st (1/2) — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) April 5, 2023

