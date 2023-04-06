Contests
Houston responds to Gov. Lamont’s ‘butt ugly’ comment

Gov. Ned Lamont had some colorful words to describe Houston during UConn's NCAA championship run. That's what's trending on April 6.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Houston has been kind to the University of Connecticut men’s basketball team.

Two of the Huskies’ five national titles were won in the city, the most recent of which came on Monday. It commended the team.

The same could not be said about Connecticut’s governor.

Gov. Ned Lamont was in the city for UConn’s win over San Diego State, and reflected on his time there on Chaz & AJ, 99.1 WPLR’s morning show.

Lamont was pretty critical of Houston.

“After winning the semi-finals, you walk around downtown Houston, which is butt-ugly, [there’s] not much there,” Lamont said.

Chaz light-heartedly warned the governor about what he just said.

“You know that’s going to be tweeted and viral,” Chaz said.

He was right.

Folks in Texas didn’t take too kindly to that.

Houston mayor Sylvester Turner responded.

His office tweeted that it was disappointed in Lamont’s comments.

“We are a great city that hosted a fantastic March Madness Final Four,” the account posted.

“Which end was the governor looking from?” Turner himself added.

