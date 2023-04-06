Keeping pets safe during Easter holiday

Conn. (WFSB) - Whether you have pets, or are looking to add to your family, there are a couple of things to keep in mind this time of year.

With Easter coming up this weekend it is important to remember the dangers for our pets around the holidays.

Pets are exposed to different types of floral and plant arrangements and chocolate this time of year, so it is important to keep these things away from your pets.

The biggest concern this time of year is the Easter Lily for cats. Every part of the Easter Lily is toxic for cats, including the flower’s pollen and water the flower is soaking up.

If you think your cat got into the lilies, be sure to take them to the vet. Some signs to look for in cats are drinking a lot of water, vomiting, and not eating.

When it comes to dogs, the big thing that is toxic, is chocolate.

If you have young kids, be sure they don’t leave any chocolate around that a dog can get to.

What you might not think about this time of year that can be toxic for dogs is in your Easter meal.

“Another thing that can happen with the dog is folks tend to share their Easter meal, things like ham, scalloped potatoes, that are high in fat at least or at most they might carry something else that’s toxic like onion and garlic which both are very toxic for dogs as well”, said Kathleen Kimball, an Emergency Vet at Pieper Veterinary.

Another thing to keep in mind this Easter is the long-term commitment that comes with buying bunnies and chickens as gifts for the holidays.

Pet rabbits and chickens are no different than having cats or dogs.

Shelters unfortunately see an uptick in bunnies and chickens this time of year after owners realize they aren’t able to afford or aren’t ready for the long term commitment.

With chickens and especially rabbits, it’s important to seek out veterinary care early on in life, because long term issues can be prevented if addressed early.

House rabbits can live up to 8-10 years, and if that’s something a family wants, then doing the research first is key.

“It is important to try and avoid owning and purchasing pets that you aren’t going to be willing to take care of long term, it is a big commitment, if you are unsure about how to take care of your animal, seek out veterinary advice, there are so many resources out there for these animals, it’s important that you go in the right direction from the beginning”, said Peter Sojka an Avian Specialist & Exotic Animal Vet for Pieper Veterinary.



