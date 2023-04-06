Killingly High School Robotics team celebrates national championship win

KILLINGLY, CT (WFSB) - The UConn men are not the only national champions in Connecticut!

The Killingly High School Robotics team is fresh off a national championship win of its own.

Students returned this week from Iowa where they swept in the 2023 U.S. National Robotics Championship.

“It was such a crazy moment and I’m so happy for everything we’ve done as a team,” Killingly High School senior Aila Gutierrez said.

Robotics class is taught by Dr. Robert Polselli, known to most as “Dr. Po.”

“I’m able to come to class and instead of sitting down and typing at a computer or writing with a pencil I’m able to get my hands dirty and work with a robot,” Gutierrez said.

Students who really love robotics can sign up for Dr. Po’s club which travels the world competing against hundreds of other schools.

Students use a seven step engineering process to create the robots digitally and then in real life.

“You fail, you fail, you fail, you learn from it, and then you become better,” Polselli said. “If they can take a failure and learn from it, that’s the key piece.”

At the Iowa competition, students were judged on more than just how well their robot performed. In their case, how well it can collect discs and throw them into a container.

Competitors have to explain the thought process behind their engineering to a panel of judges.

Senior Carley Dimartino keeps track of it all in the club’s notebook, which only a handful of people have access to.

“They’ll go through the seven-step process, create 3-D models, and I’ll write it all in here,” Dimartino said.

In 2025, the team heads to London for a competition.

The team is no stranger to winning. In 2019, it won at an international competition in Japan.

