Man charged after assaulting teen at library in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) – A man is facing charges after he attacked a teen at the Wallingford Public Library, according to police.

Authorities said it happened Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded to the library around 4:22 p.m. for a reported assault.

Police learned a 17-year-old was assaulted by Tyler DePino, 21, of Wallingford.

DePino was found near the library and taken into custody, police said.

The teen suffered minor injuries, authorities said.

DePino was charged with assault third-degree, breach of peace second-degree, and threatening second-degree. Police said he was released on a $5,000 bond and is due in court on April 19.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.