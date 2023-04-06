Plans to take down tree in Canton on hold after outcry

CANTON, CT (WFSB) - A tree that divides a road is also dividing the town of Canton.

The tree is at the intersection of the Cherry Brook Road and West Mountain Road.

The sycamore tree is about 180 years old. It’s healthy, it’s strong and doesn’t look like it’s going to topple over.

But it’s in the middle of the road and town officials say it’s a safety hazard.

A few weeks ago, the town said the tree was slated to come down, but because of the outcry, those plans are now on hold.

The tree has been in the same location for years but according to Canton town officials it’s been the cause of some scary situations.

First Selectman Bob Bessel said they’ve done their research and this tree has been the cause of a few accidents.

It’s not only that. Drivers said it blocks their view at times as they try to turn.

First responders said they have to take a different road getting to some incidents, which can take longer.

School bus drivers find different routes because of how wide the tree makes them turn.

On the other hand, people who want the tree to stay say it’s a historical part of Canton and it’s as much of the town as anybody who lives there.

“I feel it’s an iconic part of canton center and it adds to the character and charm and I drove for 30 years back and forth and not once did I have any sense of issue or problem or danger,” said Marianne Burbank.

“They harken back to an older time, so we want to preserve that whenever possible. But at the same time, we’re obligated as selectmen to say if we see a liability, we need to act upon it if there’s a way to do it,” said Bessel.

There is an option of preserving the tree or making traffic modifications but that would cost more money than getting rid of it altogether.

There’s not a timetable on a decision, but when it comes down to it, it’s not the town selectmen. The tree warden has the final say.

