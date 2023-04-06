Quinnipiac faces Michigan in the Frozen Four tonight

TAMPA, FL (WFSB) - The last week has been about the Final Four and now we’re on to the Frozen Four.

Quinnipiac’s hockey team is in Tampa, Florida for a big game tonight against Michigan.

It’s the Bobcats’ third Frozen Four appearance in 11 years.

They are seeking their first national championship.

Last time they were in the Frozen Four was also in Tampa back in 2016, but the Bobcats lost in the championship.

They are back in Florida for revenge and are facing a great Michigan team.

Quinnipiac has been a top team the entire season.

Puck drop is at 8:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.