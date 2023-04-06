Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Quinnipiac faces Michigan in the Frozen Four tonight

With two wins this weekend in Bridgeport, the Bobcats hockey team heads to its third Frozen...
With two wins this weekend in Bridgeport, the Bobcats hockey team heads to its third Frozen Four in the last 11 seasons.
By Dylan Fearon
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, FL (WFSB) - The last week has been about the Final Four and now we’re on to the Frozen Four.

Quinnipiac’s hockey team is in Tampa, Florida for a big game tonight against Michigan.

It’s the Bobcats’ third Frozen Four appearance in 11 years.

They are seeking their first national championship.

Last time they were in the Frozen Four was also in Tampa back in 2016, but the Bobcats lost in the championship.

They are back in Florida for revenge and are facing a great Michigan team.

Quinnipiac has been a top team the entire season.

Puck drop is at 8:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TikTok inside West Hartford gym sparks conversation about your privacy
TikTok inside West Hartford gym sparks conversation about your privacy
UConn campus damage
Campus clean up continues after 15 people charged, 16 hospitalized during UConn celebration
Meteorologist Jill Gilardi updates the weather for Thursday Apr. 6.
Technical Discussion: Windy and cooler tomorrow, big warming trend next week!
Erving Rivera.
Former New Britain teacher arrested after investigation into ‘child maltreatment’
Luis Resto was charged with manslaughter and other charges for the death of a tow truck driver...
Cromwell man charged for 2022 death of tow truck driver

Latest News

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner wasn't happy with how Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont described his...
Houston responds to Gov. Lamont’s ‘butt ugly’ comment
Yard Goats opening night
Baseball returns to Hartford tonight as Yard Goats take on Baysox
Yard Goats opening night
VIDEO: It's opening day for the Hartford Yard Goats
Yard Goats opening day
VIDEO: Opening night is tonight for the Hartford Yard Goats