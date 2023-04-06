Taxes increase in Waterbury as property values go up as much as 100-percent

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - If you own property in Waterbury, prepare to pay more this year in taxes.

The mayor’s budget landed in the hands of the city’s Board of Aldermen.

In it, there’s a plan to phase in a tax increase to match rising property values.

It is a strain every property owner is going to feel for the next five years if the real estate market doesn’t change.

4,000 new residents moved into the city, most of whom are from New York.

The influx of New Yorkers, who are used to paying sky-high prices, means a big change in property values.

“Many of our properties have gone up as much as 100%,” said Paul Pernerewski, Board of Aldermen President.

With increased value comes increased taxes.

But Paul Pernerewski says there is a proposal to implement a tax increase of roughly 20% each year over five years.

For a home valued at $160,000, the homeowner can expect to shell out an additional $234 this year.

“Nothing ever goes down in Connecticut, you know everything only just goes up,” said Lena Hassinger, Cavallo’s Deli Owner.

Lena Hassinger owns a house in the city along with commercial property that is also seeing a tax hike.

She says she’s feeling the financial strain on both sides.

“It’s been very hard to have a small family-owned business all these years,” Lena said.

Pernerwski is hoping other factors ease the burden before the five-year staggered plan is fully implemented.

“We’re going to continue to grow the grand list here In Waterbury which will help offset those increases,” Pernerwski said. “To the extent of the real estate market levels off, which I think we all expect is going to happen over the next couple of years, we would have the opportunity to come back and do a new revaluation That could lower those assessments.”

There is some help for those who are financially struggling.

Pernerewski says one fix they’re considering is an increase on the senior tax credit from $250 to $500. This would essentially cancel out the tax increase for this year if you meet the income requirement.

