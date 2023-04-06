Contests
We’re Hiring Wednesday: Columbia Manufacturing

Columbia Manufacturing is hiring
By WFSB Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023
COLUMBIA, Conn. (WFSB) - JOB TITLE: CNC Mill Operator, 1st and 2nd Shift

JOB SUMMARY:  We are looking for an experienced CNC Mill Operator who can run a variety of CNC machines and help to enhance the productivity of our organization.  The successful candidate will perform work quality checks and monitor machine output each hour.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES include, but are not limited to, the following:

  • Perform proper set-up and calibration procedures for all equipment and accessories to be used on projects.
  • Perform Tool Changes and monitor tool wear.
  • Monitor part cycle time and meet expectations
  • Monitor and complete daily schedules
  • Read, understand and work to company Operation Sheets
  • Complete in process Inspection checks utilizing calipers, Micrometers, and height gages
  • Ensure that every machine procedure is done in accordance with the strict guidelines of the company.
  • Inspect the work area and machines that were used during the day prior to leaving at the end of each shift.
  • Follow all company safety protocol.
  • Maintain tooling in good working order and perform required tooling maintenance.
  • Perform preventative maintenance on machinery per procedures.

QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS:

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily.  The qualified candidate must demonstrate training ability and be able to support internal customer needs. The individual must be able to accurately read blueprints, able to lift a maximum of 25 pounds and stand for an eight-hour shift.  They must be committed to quality, safety and communication and be a team player.  The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

EDUCATION and/or EXPERIENCE:

High school diploma/GED required (Associate degree preferred).  A minimum of 5 years of hands on experience using production CNC machinery.  Must possess strong basic math skills and have a proven history of working with gauges, calipers, and other inspection equipment.

