Berlin Turnpike back open following crash

BERLIN, CT (WFSB) – The Berlin Turnpike is back open Friday afternoon following a crash.

The Connecticut Dept. of Transportation (DOT) said the road was closed in Berlin between Middletown Road and Worthington Ridge. It has since reopened.

A car struck a pole, according to the DOT.

Berlin police said one lane is open in each direction.

No other details were available.

