Berlin Turnpike back open following crash

A traffic alert has been issued.
By Evan Sobol
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BERLIN, CT (WFSB) – The Berlin Turnpike is back open Friday afternoon following a crash.

The Connecticut Dept. of Transportation (DOT) said the road was closed in Berlin between Middletown Road and Worthington Ridge. It has since reopened.

A car struck a pole, according to the DOT.

Berlin police said one lane is open in each direction.

No other details were available.

You can follow traffic updates here.

