CT under Red Flag Warning on Friday

LEBANON CT (WFSB) - Connecticut is under a Red Flag Warning from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday.

That means brush fires may start easier and spread faster. No burning is allowed during Red Flag Warnings.

Crews from the Lebanon Volunteer Fire Department responded to a brush fire on Bush Hill Road Friday morning.

“(It was) about a 100x50 foot area burning, 6 inch flames, thankfully the winds were carrying it away from the house,” LVFD Chief Jay Schall said.

Ernie Manning lives on Bush Hill Road near where the fire was.

“You look around there’s woods all around us,” Manning said.

Rural areas like Lebanon tend to get more brush fires than other parts of the state. That’s why the VFD has specialized equipment and vehicles to help put out these flames.

On days like today, the odds of having a brush fire are even worse.

“It’s the weather conditions; the wind, the humidity,” LVFD Assistant Chief Alan Olenick said.

High winds and low humidity are the perfect combinations for brush fires to spread.

“If you’re going to have a regular brush fire for land clearing, this is too windy,” Manning said.

While winter was wet, Connecticut is in a dry spell. There aren’t many leaves on trees, so they’re dead and dry on the ground. That type of material helps fuel the fire.

Manning says he has seen brush fires nearby before, but never as close to his home as today.

“Most of them have been not in this specific area but not far away,” Manning said. “Lebanon, Franklin, Scotland, South Windham.”

Early spring and fall are the peak points of brush fire season.

Chief Schall reminds you to get a permit before burning, not to carelessly dispose of ashes and cigarette butts and to always call 911 if your brush fire gets out of hand.

“You don’t want to burn your own house down, never mind your neighbors,” Manning said.

