Family Friday: Easter weekend activities

From bunny brunches to epic egg hunts, there are so many sweet ways to celebrate this Easter weekend.

Bunnies, Paws & Sweet Tooth Workshop

Saturday, April 8

Lyman Orchards – Apple Barrel Farm Market

10:00am – 3:00pm

10am – 12pm : Furry friends from Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation

12:30pm – 3pm: Bunnies and rabbits from Circle K Petting Farm

10th annual Easter Egg Hunt

Saturday, April 8

Trinity On Main

12:00pm – 2:00pm

Pizza, refreshments, & egg hunt

1:00pm – Family movie

West Hartford Easter Egg Hunt

Sunday, April 9

Conard High School

20,000 eggs spread across the field

For children 12 and under

Goat Cuddle Therapy Sessions

Sunday, April 9

Bradley Mountain Farm

Cost: $20 per person

Children 17 and under must be accompanied by an adult

Hartford Yard Goats Home Game

April 7 & 8

Dunkin’ Park, Hartford

Friday 7:10pm: Fireworks after the game

Saturday 1:10pm: Bark in the Park *Special dog ticket required

