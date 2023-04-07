Family Friday: Easter weekend activities
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(WFSB) - From bunny brunches to epic egg hunts, there are so many sweet ways to celebrate this Easter weekend.
Bunnies, Paws & Sweet Tooth Workshop
- Saturday, April 8
- Lyman Orchards – Apple Barrel Farm Market
- 10:00am – 3:00pm
- 10am – 12pm: Furry friends from Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation
- 12:30pm – 3pm: Bunnies and rabbits from Circle K Petting Farm
- Saturday, April 8
- Trinity On Main
- 12:00pm – 2:00pm
- Pizza, refreshments, & egg hunt
- 1:00pm – Family movie
- Sunday, April 9
- Conard High School
- 20,000 eggs spread across the field
- For children 12 and under
- Sunday, April 9
- Bradley Mountain Farm
- Cost: $20 per person
- Children 17 and under must be accompanied by an adult
- April 7 & 8
- Dunkin’ Park, Hartford
- Friday 7:10pm: Fireworks after the game
- Saturday 1:10pm: Bark in the Park *Special dog ticket required
We’ve also made a list of other local Easter events. Click here to check it out.
Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.