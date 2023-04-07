Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Family Friday: Easter weekend activities

Easter weekend activities
By WFSB Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) - From bunny brunches to epic egg hunts, there are so many sweet ways to celebrate this Easter weekend.

Bunnies, Paws & Sweet Tooth Workshop

  • Saturday, April 8
  • Lyman Orchards – Apple Barrel Farm Market
  • 10:00am – 3:00pm
  • 10am – 12pm: Furry friends from Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation
  • 12:30pm – 3pm: Bunnies and rabbits from Circle K Petting Farm

10th annual Easter Egg Hunt

  • Saturday, April 8
  • Trinity On Main
  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm
  • Pizza, refreshments, & egg hunt
  • 1:00pm – Family movie

West Hartford Easter Egg Hunt

  • Sunday, April 9
  • Conard High School
  • 20,000 eggs spread across the field
  • For children 12 and under

Goat Cuddle Therapy Sessions

  • Sunday, April 9
  • Bradley Mountain Farm
  • Cost: $20 per person
  • Children 17 and under must be accompanied by an adult

Hartford Yard Goats Home Game

  • April 7 & 8
  • Dunkin’ Park, Hartford
  • Friday 7:10pm: Fireworks after the game
  • Saturday 1:10pm: Bark in the Park *Special dog ticket required

We’ve also made a list of other local Easter events. Click here to check it out.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TikTok inside West Hartford gym sparks conversation about your privacy
TikTok inside West Hartford gym sparks conversation about your privacy
Former New Britain teacher charged with sexual assault
Former New Britain teacher charged with sexual assault
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner wasn't happy with how Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont described his...
Houston responds to Gov. Lamont’s ‘butt ugly’ comment
Anthony Feliciano test drove a truck from CarMax in East Haven then stole it, police said.
Man test drives truck from Carmax in East Haven, never comes back
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said the weekend will start off mostly sunny and cool.
Technical Discussion: Cool tomorrow, big warming trend next week!

Latest News

Easter weekend activities
FAMILY FRIDAY: Easter weekend activities
Check out all the events happening to celebrate your Easter weekend.
FAMILY FRIDAY: Celebrate with bunny brunches and egg hunts
April begins tomorrow and so do many Easter events for the family.
Family Friday: Sweet treats and early Easter fun
April begins tomorrow and so do many Easter events for the family.
FAMILY FRIDAY: Spring activities in full bloom