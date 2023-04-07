Hartford officers, firefighters took infant to the hospital because ambulance took too long

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford police officers and firefighters took an unresponsive infant to the hospital because an ambulance could not respond fast enough.

Police said the incident happened Wednesday morning around 6:09 a.m.

Officers and firefighters performed CPR on the infant. The child did not have a pulse and was not breathing, police said.

They decided to take the infant to Connecticut Children’s because an ambulance was taking too long, said police.

The infant was listed in critical condition at the hospital.

Hartford police said medical staff “praised City personnel for the administered CPR and decision to transport the infant.”

An investigation is ongoing.

