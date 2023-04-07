Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Hartford officers, firefighters took infant to the hospital because ambulance took too long

WFSB File
WFSB File(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford police officers and firefighters took an unresponsive infant to the hospital because an ambulance could not respond fast enough.

Police said the incident happened Wednesday morning around 6:09 a.m.

Officers and firefighters performed CPR on the infant. The child did not have a pulse and was not breathing, police said.

They decided to take the infant to Connecticut Children’s because an ambulance was taking too long, said police.

The infant was listed in critical condition at the hospital.

Hartford police said medical staff “praised City personnel for the administered CPR and decision to transport the infant.”

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TikTok inside West Hartford gym sparks conversation about your privacy
TikTok inside West Hartford gym sparks conversation about your privacy
Former New Britain teacher charged with sexual assault
Former New Britain teacher charged with sexual assault
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said there is a chance for showers Thursday night. A temperature...
Technical Discussion: Windy and cooler tomorrow, big warming trend next week!
UConn campus damage
Campus clean up continues after 15 people charged, 16 hospitalized during UConn celebration
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner wasn't happy with how Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont described his...
Houston responds to Gov. Lamont’s ‘butt ugly’ comment

Latest News

Tree that divides road in Canton divides the town
Plans to take down tree in Canton on hold after outcry
How many police departments don't have body cameras, dash cams despite state mandate?
I-TEAM: How many police departments don’t have body cameras, dash cams despite state mandate? It’s unclear.
Property taxes going up in Waterbury
Taxes increase in Waterbury as property values go up as much as 100-percent
Killingly robotics team wins national championship
Killingly High School Robotics team celebrates national championship win