Hartford Yard Goats have first game of the season!

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Hartford Yard Goats had their first game of the year this evening.

Dunkin’ Park welcomed fans for a fun-filled night.

The Hartford Yard Goats took on the Bowie Bay Sox.

“When baseball starts, it means it’s going to start getting warmer out. You can come out and watch the games. It’s a great time,” said Steve Millett, Manchester.

“It’s great to have baseball back. It’s spring again,” added Scott Masson, Canton.

With a new name, awesome merchandise, and delicious new menu items, Dunkin’ Park is ready for the season.

“Dunkin’ Park, we have a new iconic sign, we have a new coffee cup on top of the video board. It’s an iced coffee cup so it has new interaction. So many new things at the ballpark that fans are going to come out and see for themselves,” said Tim Restall, President of the Yard Goats.

Superfan Scott Masson says he hasn’t missed a home game in years.

“The first pitch, I can’t wait for it. And seeing the home run hit by the Yard Goats,” Scott said.

All in all, it was a beautiful night for some baseball.

“It’s fun, it’s something we can do locally and it’s a fair price and great time. We have season tickets, we come a lot,” said Matt Galin, South Windsor.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.