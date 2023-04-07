Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Hartford Yard Goats have first game of the season!

The Hartford Yard Goats had their first game of the year this evening.
By Eliza Kruczynski and Zoe Strothers
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Hartford Yard Goats had their first game of the year this evening.

Dunkin’ Park welcomed fans for a fun-filled night.

The Hartford Yard Goats took on the Bowie Bay Sox.

“When baseball starts, it means it’s going to start getting warmer out. You can come out and watch the games. It’s a great time,” said Steve Millett, Manchester.

“It’s great to have baseball back. It’s spring again,” added Scott Masson, Canton.

With a new name, awesome merchandise, and delicious new menu items, Dunkin’ Park is ready for the season.

“Dunkin’ Park, we have a new iconic sign, we have a new coffee cup on top of the video board. It’s an iced coffee cup so it has new interaction. So many new things at the ballpark that fans are going to come out and see for themselves,” said Tim Restall, President of the Yard Goats.

Superfan Scott Masson says he hasn’t missed a home game in years.

“The first pitch, I can’t wait for it. And seeing the home run hit by the Yard Goats,” Scott said.

All in all, it was a beautiful night for some baseball.

“It’s fun, it’s something we can do locally and it’s a fair price and great time. We have season tickets, we come a lot,” said Matt Galin, South Windsor.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TikTok inside West Hartford gym sparks conversation about your privacy
TikTok inside West Hartford gym sparks conversation about your privacy
Former New Britain teacher charged with sexual assault
Former New Britain teacher charged with sexual assault
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said there is a chance for showers Thursday night. A temperature...
Technical Discussion: Windy and cooler tomorrow, big warming trend next week!
UConn campus damage
Campus clean up continues after 15 people charged, 16 hospitalized during UConn celebration
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner wasn't happy with how Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont described his...
Houston responds to Gov. Lamont’s ‘butt ugly’ comment

Latest News

Quinnipiac men’s hockey wins against Michigan, Headed to national championship
Quinnipiac men’s hockey wins against Michigan, Headed to national championship
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said there is a chance for showers Thursday night. A temperature...
Technical Discussion: Windy and cooler tomorrow, big warming trend next week!
Quinnipiac alumni tuned into tonight’s Frozen Four at watch parties all over the state.
Former New Britain teacher charged with sexual assault
Hartford Yard Goats have first game of the season!
Hartford Yard Goats have first game of the season!