Kielbasa-making businesses brace for long lines

Folks hoping to continue the Easter tradition of kielbasa for their holiday meal may have to contend with long lines at popular businesses.
By Marcy Jones, Jay Kenney and Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - Folks hoping to continue the Easter tradition of kielbasa for their holiday meal may have to contend with long lines at popular businesses.

People flocked to Martin Rosol’s Inc. in New Britain for the holiday delicacy early Friday morning.

Channel 3 spoke with a few customers who arrived around 6 a.m. despite the business not opening until 8 a.m.

“Just being here with everybody,” said Don, a Martin Rosol’s regular customer. “It’s early still, but the crowd will get really big.”

Martin Rosol’s is open until 4 p.m.

It’s located at 45 Grove St. in New Britain.

The staff is preparing for a long line of folks looking to acquire Easter kielbasa.

