Man wanted on warrant causes three-vehicle crash in Watertown

WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) - A man wanted on a warrant was responsible for causing a three-vehicle crash in Watertown, police said.

Waterbury police said 26-year-old Anthony Alvarado of Waterbury had a warrant out for his arrest and was in violation of his parole.

Officers responded to the are of French Street and Tarbell Avenue in Watertown just before 5:30 p.m. on Thursday for a report of a crash with injuries.

They said they found that the crash involved three vehicles including, a Honda Civic driven by Alvarado.

The crash investigation showed that Alvarado traveled northbound on Tarbell Avenue and did not stop at a stop sign on Tarbell Avenue at French Street. Alvarado struck a pickup truck, the driver of which had been heading westbound on French Street. The impact caused pickup driver to strike a vehicle stopped at the stop sign on Tarbell, north of French Street.

Before the crash, officers said they responded to a home on Tarbell Avenue for the report that a person with an arrest warrant was believed to be at that residence. The person was Alvarado, and he drove a Honda Civic.

After the crash, Alvarado initially provided officers with a false name. Upon proper identification, Alvarado reported that he fled Tarbell Avenue after he saw a police cruiser headed to the home.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Alvarado and his passenger were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Occupants of the third vehicle were not hurt.

Alvarado was arrested by Watertown Police for reckless endangerment, reckless driving, interfering with an officer, stop sign violation, operating without a license, suspended registration and insufficient insurance. Alvarado was taken to the hospital, and custody was transferred to Connecticut State Police for the arrest warrant and the parole violation.

Watertown police said they did not have information about the nature of the arrest warrant.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.