Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Police shoot, kill homeowner after responding to wrong house

A man is dead after New Mexico police went to the wrong house during a domestic violence call. (KOAT)
By John Cardinale
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KOAT) - Authorities in New Mexico are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting at a wrong address.

The Farmington police chief says this is an “unbelievably tragic” incident.

“This is an extremely traumatic event. And then I am just heartbroken by the circumstances surrounding this,” said Police Chief Steve Hebbe. “I’m extremely sorry that we are in this position.”

Farmington police officers were dispatched for a domestic violence call Wednesday night, but they went to the wrong house.

Police say they identified themselves when they arrived.

The homeowner, 52-year-old Robert Dotson, opened the door armed with a handgun.

Officers fired at least one round, hitting Dotson.

Police in New Mexico in shot and killed 52-year-old Robert Dotson after arriving at the wrong...
Police in New Mexico in shot and killed 52-year-old Robert Dotson after arriving at the wrong address while responding to a domestic violence call.(KOAT via CNN Newsource)

Dotson’s wife, who was also armed, exchanged gunfire with the officers.

According to police, once she realized they were officers, she put the gun down.

Dotson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dotson’s wife, who was uninjured, has not been charged with a crime.

The officers involved were also unharmed.

The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau has been requested to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TikTok inside West Hartford gym sparks conversation about your privacy
TikTok inside West Hartford gym sparks conversation about your privacy
Former New Britain teacher charged with sexual assault
Former New Britain teacher charged with sexual assault
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner wasn't happy with how Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont described his...
Houston responds to Gov. Lamont’s ‘butt ugly’ comment
Anthony Feliciano test drove a truck from CarMax in East Haven then stole it, police said.
Man test drives truck from Carmax in East Haven, never comes back
Red Flag warning today - wfsb
Technical Discussion: Windy and cooler today, big warming trend next week!

Latest News

Pope Francis leaves St. Peter's Basilica after celebrating the Chrism Mass where the chrism,...
Pope Francis to miss Way of the Cross event in cold Rome
Traffic advisory issued ahead of UConn parade, Hartford Yard Goats game
UConn parade fundraising a success; no city or state funds used
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., right, and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen deliver...
China sanctions Reagan library, others over Tsai’s US trip
Hartford firefighters and police said they transported a baby to the hospital on April 6 after...
Hartford officers, firefighters took baby to hospital because ambulance took too long
A hiring sign is displayed at a restaurant in Prospect Heights, Ill., Tuesday, April 4, 2023....
US adds a healthy 236,000 jobs despite Fed’s rate hikes