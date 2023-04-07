Quinnipiac men’s hockey wins against Michigan, Headed to national championship

HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Quinnipiac alumni tuned into tonight’s Frozen Four at watch parties all over the state.

Quinnipiac won 5 to 2 against Michigan.

The team will now play against Minnesota on Saturday in Tampa for the national championship.

Channel 3 traveled to Elis on Whitney in Hamden where dozens gathered to root on the Bobcats.

“Hockey is our football. Hockey is the biggest sport historically on campus and we are all very excited,” said Jacob Arcangello, Quinnipiac Director of Alumni Outreach.

Excited is an understatement.

The Quinnipiac men’s hockey team is playing their program’s third Frozen Four.

“At the end of the day, this is something I’ll never forget,” said one watch party viewer.

“It’s a special experience, it’s not every day your school gets to be a part of something like this so it’s a special thing to be a part of,” added another.

The Bobcat’s run has had the campus buzzing.

“The campus energy is unreal, everyone is wearing their campus apparel and everyone is here for the Bobcats.”

All of their success on the ice translates to Eli’s bottom line.

“It goes phenomenally. As deep as Quinnipiac goes, the better for us, same with any local area schools,” said Andrew Behm, General Manager, Eli’s on Whitney.

