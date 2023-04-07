Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Quinnipiac men’s hockey wins against Michigan, Headed to national championship

Quinnipiac alumni tuned into tonight’s Frozen Four at watch parties all over the state.
By Hector Molina and Zoe Strothers
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Quinnipiac alumni tuned into tonight’s Frozen Four at watch parties all over the state.

Quinnipiac won 5 to 2 against Michigan.

The team will now play against Minnesota on Saturday in Tampa for the national championship.

Channel 3 traveled to Elis on Whitney in Hamden where dozens gathered to root on the Bobcats.

“Hockey is our football. Hockey is the biggest sport historically on campus and we are all very excited,” said Jacob Arcangello, Quinnipiac Director of Alumni Outreach.

Excited is an understatement.

The Quinnipiac men’s hockey team is playing their program’s third Frozen Four.

“At the end of the day, this is something I’ll never forget,” said one watch party viewer.

“It’s a special experience, it’s not every day your school gets to be a part of something like this so it’s a special thing to be a part of,” added another.

The Bobcat’s run has had the campus buzzing.

“The campus energy is unreal, everyone is wearing their campus apparel and everyone is here for the Bobcats.”

All of their success on the ice translates to Eli’s bottom line.

“It goes phenomenally. As deep as Quinnipiac goes, the better for us, same with any local area schools,” said Andrew Behm, General Manager, Eli’s on Whitney.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TikTok inside West Hartford gym sparks conversation about your privacy
TikTok inside West Hartford gym sparks conversation about your privacy
Former New Britain teacher charged with sexual assault
Former New Britain teacher charged with sexual assault
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said there is a chance for showers Thursday night. A temperature...
Technical Discussion: Windy and cooler tomorrow, big warming trend next week!
UConn campus damage
Campus clean up continues after 15 people charged, 16 hospitalized during UConn celebration
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner wasn't happy with how Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont described his...
Houston responds to Gov. Lamont’s ‘butt ugly’ comment

Latest News

Opening night for the Hartford Yard Goats
Hartford Yard Goats have first game of the season!
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said there is a chance for showers Thursday night. A temperature...
Technical Discussion: Windy and cooler tomorrow, big warming trend next week!
Quinnipiac alumni tuned into tonight’s Frozen Four at watch parties all over the state.
Former New Britain teacher charged with sexual assault
Hartford Yard Goats have first game of the season!
Hartford Yard Goats have first game of the season!